Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot stock traded down $5.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $359.67. 3,727,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,836,914. The firm has a market cap of $375.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.48. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.30.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

