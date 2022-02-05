Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 55,932 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $8,865,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $261.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,272,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,569. The company’s fifty day moving average is $272.79 and its 200 day moving average is $273.06. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $240.46 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

