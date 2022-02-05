Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €71.00 Price Target at Barclays

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €71.00 ($79.78) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($85.39) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($69.66) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($60.67) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €67.54 ($75.89).

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €52.60 ($59.10) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €53.59 and a 200 day moving average price of €55.21. Covestro has a 1 year low of €49.30 ($55.39) and a 1 year high of €63.24 ($71.06). The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion and a PE ratio of 6.37.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

