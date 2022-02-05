Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.93 EPS

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Cousins Properties updated its FY22 guidance to $2.70-2.78 EPS.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average of $39.12. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $32.52 and a 52 week high of $42.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 151.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 63.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 107,164 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 12.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the third quarter worth $1,289,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

