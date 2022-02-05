Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $135.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on COUP. UBS Group cut their price target on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $220.57.

COUP opened at $129.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.42. Coupa Software has a one year low of $115.55 and a one year high of $377.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.29.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $418,817.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total value of $89,520.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,695 shares of company stock valued at $14,078,973. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

