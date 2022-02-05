Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Short Interest Update

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BASE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth $6,808,000. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BASE stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.57. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.84) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.