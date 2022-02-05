Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

CRVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corvus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.18 million, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $9.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Natixis grew its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 263,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

