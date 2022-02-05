Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,660 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 9.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 48.3% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 109.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded up $2.18 on Friday, hitting $91.76. The stock had a trading volume of 369,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,255. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $84.84 and a one year high of $119.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.677 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

