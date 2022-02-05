Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $287.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,096. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.41 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.13.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

