Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 443 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,034,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,744,552. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.14 billion, a PE ratio of 130.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.