Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,243 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2,792.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 69,809 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 35,476 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,325,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,353,000 after buying an additional 529,035 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 192.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $755,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.26. 1,257,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,533. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $41.27 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.09.

