Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $117-122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.29 million.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.22. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $125.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.66%. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.97%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 318.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after acquiring an additional 472,415 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

