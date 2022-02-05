Cordasco Financial Network Increases Stock Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 7,700.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DNMR. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 404.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 179,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $88,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $306,100. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DNMR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Danimer Scientific stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.08. 4,024,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,380,085. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $409.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.53. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $66.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 102.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.