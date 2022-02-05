Cordasco Financial Network Acquires 575 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,243 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $537,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 211,540 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,883,000 after acquiring an additional 83,420 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 57,507 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,689 shares of company stock worth $9,993,482. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.87. 12,032,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,159,201. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $44.09 and a one year high of $94.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 58.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.95.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.