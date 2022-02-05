Cordasco Financial Network Acquires 22 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.0% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,942,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 19.4% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 35.3% during the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.

AMZN stock traded up $375.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,152.79. The stock had a trading volume of 12,660,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,099. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,261.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,362.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

