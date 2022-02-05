Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Copart by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.25.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 11.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $128.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.92 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.19.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.23 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

