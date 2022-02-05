Contrasting The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) & Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The9 and Exela Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The9 $100,000.00 821.71 $60.98 million N/A N/A Exela Technologies $1.29 billion 0.12 -$178.53 million ($3.00) -0.27

The9 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exela Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares The9 and Exela Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The9 N/A N/A N/A Exela Technologies -13.54% N/A -16.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for The9 and Exela Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The9 0 0 0 0 N/A Exela Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Exela Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 333.17%. Given Exela Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than The9.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of The9 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

The9 has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About The9

The9 Ltd. engages in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

