Contrasting Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) and Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) and Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Taboola.com has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Internet Initiative Japan has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Taboola.com and Internet Initiative Japan’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taboola.com N/A N/A -$20.94 million N/A N/A Internet Initiative Japan $2.01 billion 1.58 $91.29 million N/A N/A

Internet Initiative Japan has higher revenue and earnings than Taboola.com.

Profitability

This table compares Taboola.com and Internet Initiative Japan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taboola.com N/A N/A N/A Internet Initiative Japan 6.27% 15.28% 6.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.9% of Taboola.com shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Internet Initiative Japan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Taboola.com and Internet Initiative Japan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taboola.com 0 0 7 0 3.00 Internet Initiative Japan 0 1 0 0 2.00

Taboola.com presently has a consensus target price of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 99.90%. Given Taboola.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Internet Initiative Japan.

Summary

Internet Initiative Japan beats Taboola.com on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Ramat Gan, Israel.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration, and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments. The Network Service and Systems Integration segment comprises of Internet connectivity services for corporate and home use, wide area network services, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales. The ATM Operation segment deals with the construction and operation of ATMs and their network systems. The company was founded by Koichi Suzuki on December 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

