Contrasting Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) & ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL)

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) and ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.0% of Marchex shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Marchex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.5% of ZipLink shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Marchex and ZipLink’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marchex -14.53% -19.29% -13.62% ZipLink N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marchex and ZipLink’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marchex $51.22 million 1.84 -$38.45 million ($0.18) -12.61 ZipLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ZipLink has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marchex.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Marchex and ZipLink, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marchex 0 0 2 0 3.00 ZipLink 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marchex currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.21%. Given Marchex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marchex is more favorable than ZipLink.

Risk and Volatility

Marchex has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZipLink has a beta of -0.71, meaning that its stock price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marchex beats ZipLink on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc. operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries. It delivers data insights and incorporates artificial intelligence (AI)-powered functionality that drives insights and solutions to help companies find, engage, and support its customers across voice and text-based communication channels. The company was founded by Russell C. Horowitz, Ethan A. Caldwell, Peter Christothoulou, and John Keister on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About ZipLink

ZipLink, Inc. provides wholesale Internet connectivity services. The company was founded on November 21, 1995 and is headquartered in Hartford, CT.

