CONTRACOIN Price Tops $0.26 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000632 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $11.46 million and $76.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000436 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000493 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00087140 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000117 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,564,270 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

