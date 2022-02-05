Comparing TransAtlantic Capital (OTCMKTS:TACI) & GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)

TransAtlantic Capital (OTCMKTS:TACI) and GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.9% of GreenBox POS shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.3% of GreenBox POS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

TransAtlantic Capital has a beta of -0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenBox POS has a beta of 4.82, suggesting that its stock price is 382% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TransAtlantic Capital and GreenBox POS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAtlantic Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A GreenBox POS 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TransAtlantic Capital and GreenBox POS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAtlantic Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GreenBox POS $8.52 million 18.65 -$5.01 million N/A N/A

TransAtlantic Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GreenBox POS.

Profitability

This table compares TransAtlantic Capital and GreenBox POS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAtlantic Capital N/A N/A N/A GreenBox POS -106.65% -52.52% -42.26%

Summary

GreenBox POS beats TransAtlantic Capital on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransAtlantic Capital

TransAtlantic Capital, Inc. operates as a shell company. It intends to invest in, purchase, develop, and sell within a diversified portfolio of commercial properties in the retail, office, and industrial sectors. The company was founded on May 22, 2002 and is headquartered in Vallejo, CA.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

