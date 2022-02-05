Comparing Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Galp Energia, SGPS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Galp Energia, SGPS and W&T Offshore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galp Energia, SGPS 1 3 6 0 2.50 W&T Offshore 0 0 2 0 3.00

Galp Energia, SGPS currently has a consensus target price of $10.30, suggesting a potential upside of 81.34%. W&T Offshore has a consensus target price of $6.20, suggesting a potential upside of 41.55%. Given Galp Energia, SGPS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Galp Energia, SGPS is more favorable than W&T Offshore.

Profitability

This table compares Galp Energia, SGPS and W&T Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galp Energia, SGPS -0.93% 6.21% 2.01% W&T Offshore -20.39% -4.76% 1.09%

Volatility & Risk

Galp Energia, SGPS has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W&T Offshore has a beta of 2.93, indicating that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Galp Energia, SGPS and W&T Offshore’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galp Energia, SGPS $12.30 billion 0.77 -$664.29 million ($0.10) -56.80 W&T Offshore $346.63 million 1.80 $37.79 million ($0.70) -6.26

W&T Offshore has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Galp Energia, SGPS. Galp Energia, SGPS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W&T Offshore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola. The Refining and Midstream segment owns refineries in Portugal, and also includes all activities relating to the wholesale marketing of oil products, gas, and electricity. The Commercial segment encompasses the area of retail to final customers of oil, gas, and electricity. The Renewables and New Businesses segment covers Galp’s presence in the renewable energies industry. The company was founded on April 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

