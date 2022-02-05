Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.80 Million

Analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will announce $53.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp posted sales of $55.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $217.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.90 million to $218.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $224.70 million, with estimates ranging from $223.00 million to $226.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Community Trust Bancorp.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 36.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:CTBI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.67. 42,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,879. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $47.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.39%.

In related news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $224,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $172,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $419,260. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $2,004,000. 57.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.