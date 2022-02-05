Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.07

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 1413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CGNT shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average is $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.33.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter worth $571,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 78,054 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 24,378 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.