Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KO. UBS Group downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Shares of KO traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.96. The stock had a trading volume of 17,401,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,242,842. The firm has a market cap of $263.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.65. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 259,140 shares of company stock valued at $15,465,580 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

