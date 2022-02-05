CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. CMS Energy updated its FY22 guidance to $2.85-2.89 EPS.

NYSE:CMS opened at $64.68 on Friday. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $65.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CMS Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of CMS Energy worth $81,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

