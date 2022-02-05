CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-2.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.87.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMS. Bank of America downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.64.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $64.68 on Friday. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $65.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.39.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CMS Energy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 278.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011,975 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of CMS Energy worth $81,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

