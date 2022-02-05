Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $155.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clorox from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.75.

Shares of CLX opened at $141.41 on Wednesday. Clorox has a twelve month low of $140.06 and a twelve month high of $196.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clorox will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Clorox by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Clorox by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Clorox by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

