Clifford Walker Sells 638 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $50,969.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.95. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $110.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.37.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.21. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 65.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

