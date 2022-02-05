Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the December 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 405,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 135,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,331,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 735,636 shares of company stock valued at $14,764,378.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 516,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 316,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $872,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $580,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CWAN opened at $17.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CWAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

