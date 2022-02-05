Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Purchases 135,966 Shares

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 135,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,331,816.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 11,730 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,841.20.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 8,836 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $157,015.72.

On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 78,833 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,370,117.54.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 104,154 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,730.46.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 21,287 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.42 per share, for a total transaction of $477,254.54.

On Monday, November 15th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 24,400 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $548,268.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 15,600 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.51 per share, for a total transaction of $351,156.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 32,830 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.07 per share, for a total transaction of $724,558.10.

On Monday, November 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 302,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,620.00.

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.55.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.89 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWAN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the period. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

