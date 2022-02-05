Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Buys $192,841.20 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 11,730 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,841.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 135,966 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,331,816.90.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 8,836 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $157,015.72.

On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 78,833 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,370,117.54.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 104,154 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,730.46.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 21,287 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.42 per share, for a total transaction of $477,254.54.

On Monday, November 15th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 24,400 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $548,268.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 15,600 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.51 per share, for a total transaction of $351,156.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 32,830 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.07 per share, for a total transaction of $724,558.10.

On Monday, November 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 302,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,620.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 46,130 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,039,308.90.

NYSE:CWAN opened at $17.97 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.89 million. Research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CWAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

