Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Clarus in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised Clarus from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.71.

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $851.46 million, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Clarus has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $32.36.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.13 million. Clarus had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 17.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarus will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Clarus by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,813,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,608,000 after acquiring an additional 689,644 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Clarus by 248.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 564,979 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarus during the 3rd quarter worth $8,997,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clarus by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after acquiring an additional 214,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Clarus during the 4th quarter worth $5,038,000. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

