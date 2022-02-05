City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $517.86

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 517.86 ($6.96) and traded as low as GBX 502 ($6.75). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 510 ($6.86), with a volume of 28,031 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £263.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 505.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 517.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.50 ($0.33) per share. This is a boost from City of London Investment Group’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%. City of London Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.80%.

In other City of London Investment Group news, insider Barry Aling bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 476 ($6.40) per share, for a total transaction of £238,000 ($319,978.49).

About City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG)

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

