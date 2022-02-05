Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 26.63%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CZWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ CZWI opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.06. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Citizens Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.