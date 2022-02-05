Citigroup Lowers IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target to $248.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its target price decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $269.00 to $248.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.58% from the stock’s previous close.

IEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.09.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $197.48 on Thursday. IDEX has a one year low of $190.56 and a one year high of $240.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.72 and its 200 day moving average is $223.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.38.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. IDEX’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IDEX will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in IDEX by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 6.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.