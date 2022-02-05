Citigroup Initiates Coverage on BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $92.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.60.

BL opened at $88.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.84 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.31. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $81.54 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total value of $1,611,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 4,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $648,237.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,696,781. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in BlackLine by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in BlackLine by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in BlackLine by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

