Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 44.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,051 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Precision BioSciences were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,183,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,278,000 after buying an additional 274,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,792,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,956,000 after purchasing an additional 479,041 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 60,205 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 755,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 217,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 525,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 30,617 shares during the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $4.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.69.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.40. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. The firm had revenue of $24.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

DTIL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

