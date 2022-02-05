Citigroup Inc. Sells 7,232 Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,232 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $78,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 361.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $274,000. 39.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLBE shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

GLBE opened at $36.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.72. Global-e Online Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $59.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

