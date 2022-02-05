Citigroup Inc. Sells 58,757 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 46.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,757 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Element Solutions by 7.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Element Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,443,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Element Solutions by 53.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 305,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 106,546 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 70.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ESI opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.51. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $26.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESI. CL King began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.46.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

