Citigroup Inc. Sells 11,573 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,573 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Hub Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Hub Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Hub Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hub Group alerts:

HUBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

Shares of HUBG opened at $73.69 on Friday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $87.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.