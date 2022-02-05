Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 597.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,752 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NIU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,934,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,166 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,934,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,323,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,217,000 after acquiring an additional 371,341 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 293.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 185,086 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

NIU stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10. Niu Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $53.38.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.51). Niu Technologies had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $190.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NIU. TheStreet cut Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

