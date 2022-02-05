CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet cut shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of CIR opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.38. CIRCOR International has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $529.34 million, a PE ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $190.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.25 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 18.58% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 286.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 42,095 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 178.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 4.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

