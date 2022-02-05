CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CinCor Pharma’s FY2021 earnings at ($16.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.21) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.89) EPS.

CINC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CINC opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. CinCor Pharma has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $22.67.

CinCor Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CinCor Pharma Inc is based in BOSTON.

