Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Cigna (NYSE:CI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share.

NYSE:CI opened at $221.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.69. Cigna has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81.

Get Cigna alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.52.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.