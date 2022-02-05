Chubb Limited Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.85 Per Share (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Chubb in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.85 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.91. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.85 EPS.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.31.

Shares of CB opened at $206.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a one year low of $155.07 and a one year high of $209.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.00.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $3,218,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $783,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,635,000 after buying an additional 31,221 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $860,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $1,008,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.