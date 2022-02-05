Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY) Insider Andrew Haining Purchases 15,000 Shares

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY) insider Andrew Haining acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £30,300 ($40,736.76).

Shares of LON:CHRY opened at GBX 182.30 ($2.45) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 221.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 242.06. Chrysalis Investments Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 180 ($2.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 279.43 ($3.76).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.90) price target on shares of Chrysalis Investments in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

