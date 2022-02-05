Chromia Tops One Day Volume of $101.76 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. Chromia has a total market cap of $338.41 million and $101.76 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chromia has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

