Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $155.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Chevron have risen 59.5% in a year, essentially in line with the Zacks Oil & Gas International Integrated industry’s gain. Based on a slew of tailwinds, it seems poised for further capital appreciation. The supermajor is considered one of the best placed integrated oil firms to achieve sustainable production growth. America’s No. 2 energy company’s project pipeline is among the best in the industry, thanks to its premier position in the lucrative Permian Basin. Chevron’s Noble Energy takeover expanded its footprint in the region and the DJ Basin along with the addition of cash generating offshore assets in Israel. In shareholder friendly moves, the integrated major recently hiked its dividend twice and revived the stock repurchase program. Consequently, Chevron is viewed as a preferred energy major to own now.”

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CVX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial downgraded Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.04.

CVX opened at $135.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron has a 1 year low of $88.64 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.92.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $3,097,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 405,282 shares of company stock worth $50,573,993. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Chevron by 5.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 4.5% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Chevron by 6.2% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 70,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

