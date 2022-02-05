Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,800 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 569,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 26,399 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in Cheetah Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares during the period. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

CMCM stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $190.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.32. Cheetah Mobile has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $30.44 million during the quarter.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.